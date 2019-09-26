CiCi Taught Me: Cassie Marries Alex Fine After 10-Year Diddyship, Sparks Twitter Petty Party
Cassie Marries Alex Fine, Sparks
WELP, it happened: Cassie married her boo and baby favvvva Alex Fine after only a year of post-Diddy dating in a not-very-subtle development that stirred up another hilarious petty party across Twitter.
Naturally, everyone wondered how Diddy was taking the news but we’re sure he’ll be fine while frolicking around with his son’s ex-boo thang Lori Harvey.
Peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to Cassie marrying someone who isn’t Diddy on the flip.
rajel814 gets points for sliding a new meme into this story
Cassie is married and pregnant. She said Diddy who?
snuggieelove didn’t have to be so petty
Cassie gets married today and Diddy post a ciroc ad with her in it. Lmaoooooooo
shanice_kee also gets points for new meme usage
Diddy reading that Cassie is officially married:
LamouraMinaj is clearly inspired by Cassie’s come-up
Jsksksks cassie really had diddy paying for flights and furs just to leave and get wifed up IMMEDIATELY.
Cassie girl, I HEARD you.
hey_itsleah didn’t have to do Diddy like that. He probably really loved her (in his own way)
Knowing that cassie found happiness after dealing with diddy’s bitch ass for over 10 years.
maameshee reminds us that prayer is essential
lmao i can’t believe Cassie got pregnant & married 0.2 seconds after her & diddy broke up. Is that not God?
umrvision paying the proper respects to bounce back queen Cassie
Shoutout to Cassie. Diddy played himself big time. Had to settle for his sons chick.
@diddy seemingly responds to Cassie’s marriage
Awwww Diddy. At least you have your son’s ex-girlfriend to cuddle with.
