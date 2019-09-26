CiCi Taught Me: Cassie Marries Alex Fine After 10-Year Diddyship, Sparks Twitter Petty Party

Cassie is married and pregnant. She said Diddy who? pic.twitter.com/XAdBHkrfhn — POOH (@rajel814) September 26, 2019

Cassie Marries Alex Fine, Sparks

WELP, it happened: Cassie married her boo and baby favvvva Alex Fine after only a year of post-Diddy dating in a not-very-subtle development that stirred up another hilarious petty party across Twitter.

Naturally, everyone wondered how Diddy was taking the news but we’re sure he’ll be fine while frolicking around with his son’s ex-boo thang Lori Harvey.

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to Cassie marrying someone who isn't Diddy