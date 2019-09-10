What Bad Boy Baby?! Lori Harvey Posts THIS In Response To Diddy Pregnancy Rumors

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 4

Diddy Lori

Source: Arya Diaz/John Lamparski/WireImage / Getty

Rumor control…

Lori Harvey Responds To Diddy Pregnancy Rumors

False alarm, Lori Harvey isn’t pregnant—we think.

Yesterday pics dropped of Lori, 22, and her maybe-possibly-most-likely bae Diddy, 50, on vacation yet again. The could-be couple was seen vacaying in Cabo San Lucas this weekend and pregnancy rumors surged after Diddy was seen caressing her stomach.

Now however it looks like Lori’s putting the pregnancy rumors to rest with a CLEARLY flat-tummied bikini pic.

View this post on Instagram

Christian Dior Denim 🌊

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

Not only that she added on her story;

“Green juice every day keeps your skin clear and tummy flat. Kreaton juice sponsor me!”

What bad boy baby???

Lor is now in Atlanta presumably with Diddy who’s gearing up for his Revolt Music Conference.

View this post on Instagram

💋

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

See more non-pregnant bangin’ baaaaawdied Lori Harvey on the flip.

Here’s another vacation snap of Lori in Mexico.

View this post on Instagram

Double C’s ✨

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

View this post on Instagram

100° F

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
1234
Categories: Gut Full of Human, Instagram, Multi

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.