The Breakfast Club: Rakim Talks Rap Career, New Book ‘Sweat The Technique’, And Potential Big Daddy Kane Battle [Video]

The Breakfast Club Interviews Rakim

Rakim Allah, the God, sat down with The Breakfast Club to talk about his career and his new book Sweat The Technique that aims to inspire creatives and give the public some insight into his normally private life.

During the course of the conversation, Rakim talked about how he became a rapper, his philosophy on lyrics, and how a grown man conversation put a stop to a potential lyrical beef with Big Daddy Kane.

Good stuff, press play down bottom to watch.

Respect that man.