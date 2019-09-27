Evelyn Lozada Asserts She’s “Afo-Latina” After #BBWLA Co-Star Alleges She’s “Trying To Be Black”

Evelyn Reveals She’s Afro-Latina, Shuts Down Claims She’s Appropriating Blackness

In case you were wondering, Evelyn Lozada says she has a “little bit of everything” in her DNA and she identifies as an “Afro-Latina” New Yorker with Puerto Rican roots.

Evelyn declared herself as Afro-Latina for the first time publicly while visiting with Justin Sylvester on his E! News show Just the Sip.

“I consider myself Afro-Latina. I have backtracked my roots so I know where I come from,” she said. “I know I have a little bit of everything.”

Lozada didn’t specify what encompassed “everything” in her DNA but opened up about having a Basketball Wives co-star tell her she was trying to be Black. Evelyn found this to be appalling, considering DNA tests she took to confirm she’s a Black Latina.

“It’s funny because on this season, somebody was like, ‘B—h you think you Black!’ I’ve never had anybody tell me that. I was so offended because I didn’t know what that meant. I’m like, ‘I think I’m Black? I grew up in New York!’ I know where I come from. I’ve done DNA tests just to know. But I want to be able to tap into that more,” she said. “I’m proud to be Puerto Rican and from New York and Afro-Latina and all that good stuff.”

Peep Evelyn’s comments about being Afo-Latina at the 2:40 mark below: