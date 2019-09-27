Beverly Hills Baddie: Garcelle Beauvais Introduces Herself To #RHOBH Fans [Video]

Garcelle Beauvais Talks “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ first Black housewife is HERE and she’s looking amazing. Garcelle Beauvais filmed a video for Bravo introducing herself to RHOBH fans who are ecstatic to learn more about the latest diamond holder.

The actor told Bravo that she first learned she landed housewives at the airport and she started screaming in baggage claim. She also compared and contrasted scripted television and reality TV and assured fans that she’d showing up “as herself.”

As for what she’s already shot for the show’s 10th season, Garcelle said she’s shot scenes with the fellow housewives, her kids, and her ex-husband. That’s especially interesting considering that she had a SUPER messy spilt from Mike Nilon and exposed him for cheating by emailing an angry note to his colleagues.

“It’s been very interesting so far, I’ve shot with me, my kids, my ex. Right now everybody’s cool, everybody’s chill, everybody’s welcoming but I know things might change, some drama might be upon us and I’m ready for them.”

Are YOU ready to watch Garcelle on RHOBH???