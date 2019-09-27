Keke Palmer Belts Out Some Beyoncé, Brandy, & Mary J. Blige In A Game Of Song Association [Video]

Keke Palmer Kills It In A Game Of Song Association

Keke Palmer is all over the internet right now for being the newest meme, but over at Elle, she decided to switch things up a little bit by showing off her singing chops.

The actress, singer, dancer, and host has dazzled us since her leading role stopped by for the publication’s latest episode of Song Association. Throughout the game, the Hustlers star and GMA3 host flexes her vocals by singing some songs by Beyonce, Mary J. Blige, Brandy and more.

Check out the video down below to see how Keke does: