LHHATL’s Lovely Mimi’s Estranged Hubby Popped For Major (Alleged) Drug Dealing (Exclusive)

“Remy The Boss” Allegedly Found With Drugs Haul

His reality star wife recently announced that she’s leaving him after more than a decade together following allegations of infidelity, abuse and theft.

But things have gotten even worse for “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s” Lovely Mimi’s husband “Remy The Boss” – aka Kareem Skinner. Cops have arrested and charged him earlier this month with running a large drug-trafficking operation, BOSSIP has learned.

Skinner’s charges include two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession with an intent to distribute and possession of drug-related items, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department. Skinner is being held without bail. The Forsyth County District Attorney, Penny Pen, did not respond to repeated requests for comment on the case.

Lovely Mimi told BOSSIP that she did not want to comment on the circumstances of the case, but did hint that her estranged husband brought it on himself.

“I haven’t spoken to him, but God is good and karma got him,” Mimi told us. “He’s dealing with his own karma.”

Skinner is due in court next month, where his lawyer Kenneth Mohammad is set to argue for a judge to grant him bail, court records show. Mohammed did not return BOSSIP’s calls for comment this week.