Drippin’ Swagu: Viola Davis Talks About Her Choice To Wear Sneakers To The Emmys [Video]

Viola Davis on Wearing Sneakers to Emmys And Playing Michelle Obama

Viola Davis stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week to talk about everything she’s got going on recently.

While she’s in the hot seat, the actress talks about her decision to wear a pair of sneakers to the Emmys, being a terrible driver, how terrified she was to play Michelle Obama, and the final season of her hit show How to Get Away with Murder. Check out the video down below to see Kimmel’s full interview with Viola and hear what she has to say about past, present, and future projects.