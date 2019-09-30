Life Changes: The Internet Suddenly Can’t Believe How Different Deelishis Looks In 2019

Deelishis’ Extreme Transformation

Remember when Deelishis first popped up on the scene 15 years ago? She was one of the OG stallions towering over Flavor Flav and winning his heart. Even back then she was known for being one of the baddest women in reality TV history.

Well since then she’s been kicking up a fuss with her bawdy. She looks way slimmer in the waist but her donk is still the same. Her face, though, looks somewhat different. That’s been the case for a while but this pic hitting the net over the weekend amplifies the changes:

😲 It’s crazy that they’re both the same person pic.twitter.com/BCWkIRn86y — Free Spirited🇭🇹💨🍃 (@StephLDV) September 29, 2019

Now let’s be clear: yes Deelishis does look different than she did in the early 2000s but if you take a look at her pics, you’ll see that the lighter skin isn’t really something that comes out in real life. Maybe it was the lighting in the pic. See?

Hit the flip and see Twitter’s reactions to her new look as well as some of her very fire pics.