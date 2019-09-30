Lakers Nation Strikes Again: Kawhi Leonard Gets Booed At The Rams Game In Los Angeles

Kawhi Leonard Gets Booed After Lakers Fans Spot Him At A Rams Game

Even though a lot of people are super excited to watch the Clippers dominate with Kawhi Leonard this season, there’s also a big group of people who aren’t as eager to see the MVP win–and most of those people just so happen to be Lakers fans.

Even though the Clippers also play at the Staples Center, there’s no denying that Los Angeles will always be the home of the Lakers, and ever since rumors emerged that Kawhi wronged the team that LA natives are so dedicated to, fans decided that they would never let the baller forget it.

While attending the Rams-Buccaneers game at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum this weekend, Kawhi Leonard was shown on the jumbotron, and instead of applause, the former Raptors player ended up being bombarded with boos. As we mentioned before, the animosity Lakers fans seem to have for Kawhi is most likely rooted in the way he approached his decision to sign with the Clippers, instead.

Kawhi just got booed. Damn. The Lakers-Clippers rivalry is gunna be lit pic.twitter.com/vq4FFl1WMn — Renato (@RPMSports18) September 29, 2019

Although this isn’t exactly a warm welcome for the newly-initiated Clipper player, it’s not really surprising that Los Angelenos aren’t embracing Leonard with open arms. Just this weekend, Paul George was also reportedly booed when showed on the big screen at The Forum in Los Angeles–so anyone who gets on the Lakers’ bad side just has to be prepared for some spirited fans with an amazing memory.

One thing is for sure: it’s going to be an interesting season for Kawhi Leonard and Staples Center attendees alike. Lakers Nation ain’t nothing to f*** with.