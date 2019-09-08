Can’t Control Family: Kawhi Leonard’s Sister Accused Of Killing 84-Year-Old Woman

Kawhi Leonard’s Sister Arrested For Alleged Assault & Battery + Murder

According to reports from NBC Los Angeles, Clippers star Kawhi Leonard‘s sister has gotten herself into a bit of a clusterf**k. Her situation involves a whole laundry list of crazy allegations including assault & battery, elder abuse, robbery, and MURDER.

The official report about the incident from NBC states:

Kimesha Monae Williams, 35, was one of two women arrested in the Aug. 31 attack at the Pechanga Resort.

Authorities said that Williams and Candance Tai Townsell, 39, followed Afaf Anis Assad, 84, into the bathroom of the casino. They then beat her and robbed her, officials said. Deputies found Assad unconscious. She died Wednesday in the hospital.



Williams and Townsell were booked on suspicion of assault resulting in great bodily injury, conspiracy, robbery and elder abuse.

The baller’s sister is being held without bond while her alleged accomplice’s bail sits at a steeeeeep $1 million dollars. Riverside authorities confirmed that her “bail enhancement” was due to the officials learning of Kawhi being her brother and their relationship, and the original bail amount not having factored in the ease and availability of funds to her.

The full story on her arrest is yet to be released, but from the looks of the few details that have come out, there’s a lot missing to how we got to this point.