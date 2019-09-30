Hate It Or Love It?! Tami Roman Embarks On Natural Hair Journey With Teeny Weeny Afro

Tami Roman Taking The Natural Hair Journey

Tami Roman is ready to rock her natural kinks and coils. The retired reality TV veteran has tossed her wig (not very far) and now she’s rocking her natural hair! Tami is reportedly keeping her wigs close by, but she says she wants to focus on not processing her natural hair underneath.

Roman has rocked all kinds of hair lengths, textures, and colors but this may we the first time that we are seeing her curls. In an Instagram caption, the 49-year-old mother says she’s “taking the opportunity to start over”.

“Went from black to blonde, lost a lot but it’s just hair so I’m taking this opportunity to start over…natural hair journey begins! What hair products do you guys recommend to help me transition?”

Tami’s new hair might have something to do with her new journey after announcing she’s retired from reality TV.

Do YOU hate it or love it?!