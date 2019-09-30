Aht, Aht, Aht: Florida City Commissioner Tears Into Shady Cop Receiving “Excellence” Award [Video]

Mike Gelin Slams Cop During Award Ceremony For Falsely Arresting Him

Tarmac, Florida City Commissioner Mike Gelin is not one to bite his tongue or play coy in the face of utter hypocrisy.

The proof of his character lies in the verbal undressing he unleashed on an embarrassed police officer who was basking in self-satisfaction after receiving what DailyMail describes as a “Deputy of the Month” award for arresting a gang member who was wanted for murder.

Go back and watch this again. Peep how the woman in the silken headwrap tried to take the mic from Gelin because she knew what was about to happen.

Nothing but respect for Mike Gelin. Keep these bacon-byproducts accountable and humble. We Stan.