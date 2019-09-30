Make It Rain, O: Oprah Winfrey Bounteously Bestows $1 Million Upon The UNCF

Oprah Winfrey Donates $1 Million To UNCF

Just after news broke that Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. raised $1 million for HBCUs across the nation, Lady O comes through with the assist. The billionaire media mogul has donated over $1 million to the United Negro College Fund.

“Oprah Winfrey surprised attendees at the United Negro College Fund’s 17th annual Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon in Charlotte, North Carolina., when she matched a $1.15 million donation, bringing the organization’s total donations at the event to over $2 million,” Essence reports, before going on to state that according to The Charlotte Observer, UNCF’s goal was only $1M.

See Oprah make it rain in her Sunday’s best below:

Boom! The awesomeness that is @oprah just matched the $1million dollars that was raised during the #UNCFCharlotte Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon. Yes, so now over $2million was raised to support #HBCUs this afternoon! Peep this👇🏾#UNCF #blackgirlmagic ❤️🙏🏿 @ Oprah pic.twitter.com/lYeceynhFC — UNCF (@UNCF) September 28, 2019

There’s a lot of Black woman magic in the air and we’re here for it. Stay tuned!