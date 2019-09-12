Tracee Ellis Ross Reunites With ‘Girlfriends’ Cast On ‘Black-ish’
Tracee Ellis Ross Announces “Girlfriends” Reunion
Tracee Ellis Ross made a huge announcement that’s got fans of her 2000s feel-good black girl sitcom in a tizzy. The actress announced that ALL the ladies of “Girlfriends” will appear alongside her on an episode of “Black-ish.”
The ladies; Golden Brooks, Jill Marie Jones, and Persia White also starred with Tracee in the announcement video looking EXACTLY THE SAME.
“So we have an extra special episode of ‘Black-ish,’ and it’s a feminist episode, and I brought in some backup from some of my girlfriends,” said Tracee in the video.
View this post on Instagram
GIRLFRIENDS X BLACKISH ~ @therealgolden47 @misspersiawhite @itsmejillmarie @blackishabc my giiiiirlfriends are guest starring on #blackish tuesday, october 8! we haven’t all been together on camera since 2006. these are women i grew up with and love deeply and it was easy tap back into the magic of our chemistry and how much we love each other. it was giggles on top of giggles on top of giggles. girlfriends ran for 8 years and was important to so many people. being able to merge the worlds of @blackishabc and girlfriends was surreal for me and so much fun.
Entertainment Weekly got the exclusive on the episode titled “Feminisn’t” that airs October 8. The premise is as follows;
“When Bow [Ross] learns that Diane [Marsai Martin] and Ruby [Jenifer Lewis] don’t believe in feminism, she brings Diane to meet the women in her feminist group. Bow’s friend Abby [guest stare Nadia Quinn] thinks the group needs to be more inclusive, so Bow invites three of her girlfriends to join. Meanwhile, Junior [Marcus Scribner] and Jack [Miles Brown] help Dre [Anthony Anderson] after he realizes he is out of touch with modern day feminism.”
“Girlfriends” aired from 2000 to 2008.
Will YOU be watching their “Black-ish” reunion???
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.