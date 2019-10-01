Old Town Truth: Lil Nas X Reveals He Hoped To ‘Pray The Gay Away’ [Video]

Lil Nas X Reveals He Prayed His Homosexuality Would Go Away

Lil Nas X has been dominating news cycles, headlines, and charts ever since he stepped foot in the game. All for various different reasons, too, including his viral and record-breaking hit “Old Town Road” and his controversial appearance on LeBron James’ The Shop with Kevin Hart’s questionable commentary.

More recently, though, the singer has been in the headlines more-so due to personal reasons. The superstar announced this week that he was taking some time off from music and canceling several appearances and performances that were already lined up–pretty understandable given his non-stop dedication over the past few months. But since this break was announced, one topic that has gained even more attention is his decision to reveal his sexuality on Twitter.

During his time off, Lil Nas X sat down with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King for an exclusive interview. Throughout their discussion, he opened up about his sexuality when he was younger. He revealed that in his teenage years, he would “pray and pray and pray . . . that it was, like, a phase [or] go away.” He also spoke to why he decided to come out and stated that it’s easy to be out in his position but hopes to help kids who might face some sort of backlash

In his recent Billboard profile, he discussed coming out to his father and described the moment as “nerve-wracking”.

“We still have a long way to go because it’s not, like, everybody’s messing with me now because of course somebody who’s listening to me in school right now, it’s like ‘You gay because you’re listening to him.’ So [there’s] still a lot to be done, of course, but I do believe that it’s helping.”

Check out a clip from the interview down below, which airs in full on Tuesday.