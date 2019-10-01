BlackGirlMagic: Zendaya & Her Glam Team Play A Game Of ‘How Well Do You Know?’ [Video]

Zendaya Plays A Game With Her Glam Team To See How Well They Know Her

Zendaya always looks like a million bucks, whether she’s rocking some sweats and a t-shirt or a vintage gown that costs more than a down payment on a house. Though a lot of her versatility has to do with the fact that she’s absolutely gorgeous, Z’s also got some help: which includes her glam squad.

Following their appearance in The Hollywood Reporter’s 2019 Beauty Issue, Zendaya is joined by her makeup artist Sheika Daley and hairstylist Urusla Stephen for a game of ‘How Well Do You Know?’ Check out the video down below to get a glimpse at just how well all of these women all know one another.