Daily Dose Of Self-Deprecation: Zendaya, Kim K, Chris Rock & More Celebrities Read Mean Tweets About Themselves [Video]

Celebrities Read Mean Tweets About Themselves On Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Celebrities reading mean tweets is one of the staples of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and this week, we were lucky enough to get another edition of the popular series.

This time around, Will Ferrell, Jon Hamm, Chris Rock, Kim Kardashian, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Tiffany Haddish, and more celebrities sit in front of the camera to read a hand-picked mean tweet about themselves. It’s definitely a humbling experience for the celebs, but for us, it’s fun to watch the famous people who usually receive a bunch of praise not taking their haters too seriously.

Check out the 12th installment of Celebrities Read Mean Tweets down below: