Congratulations! Justin Bieber Shares First Photos After Tying The Knot In SECOND Wedding To Hailey Baldwin

Justin & Hailey Bieber’s First Photos From South Carolina Wedding Ceremony

Justin and Hailey Bieber have been kind of quiet as of late, but no need to fret, the young God-fearing couple seems to be still very much in love. In case you missed it, Justin and Hailey tied the knot a second time in South Carolina, this time ditching the courthouse for a ceremony witnessed by family and friends.

“On Monday night, PEOPLE confirmed that the happy couple celebrated their marriage with a ceremony in front of family and friends, exchanging vows as the sun set at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina,” PEOPLE reports.

An excited JBiebs hit Instagram to show off his bride, as you can see in the post just above. Hit the flip for more and congrats to the Biebers!