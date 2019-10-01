Bye, Bish! Shady Ex-Dallas Cop Amber Guyger Found GUILTY Of The MURDER Of Botham Jean

Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Botham Jean’s Murder

Amber Guyger is a murderer and a jury of her peers found her as such.

According to CNN, Guygyer has been found guilty as hell of the murder of Botham Jean after the jury deliberated for less than 24 hours. It was THAT open-and-shut.

As many of you know, Guyger was indicted last year after she “accidentally” walked into Jean’s apartment “mistaking” it for hers. Upon sight of the man, Guyger fatally shot him with her service weapon.

Jurors could have simply found the former Dallas cop guilty of the lesser manslaughter charge, but they got it right. This was a conscious killing that could have EASILY been avoided.

Amber Guyger is now facing life in prison. F**k that “castle doctrine”

That Castle Doctrine defense was stupid, but since the judge allowed it, they can’t appeal on that basis.

Somebody knew what they were doing. And that somebody is the judge. 😏 https://t.co/bnUdmpdwL0 — Be Better Tomorrow (@VtheEsquire) October 1, 2019

We truly hope this show of justice brings SOME semblance of solace to the Jean family. Nothing will bring their boy back, but at least the person responsible has been held FULLY accountable.