NBA Beef: Damian Lillard Drops A Diss Track In Response To Shaq’s Return To The Booth

Damian Lillard Claps Back At Shaq’s Calling Him A Clown

On Tuesday, the Portland Trail Blazer posted a song to SoundCloud titled, “Reign, Reign, Go Away,” which is a play on Shaq’s 1996 album title, You Can’t Stop the Reign. And just in case you didn’t know the song was about the former NBA star, he used the viral meme of Shaq on Hot Ones for the thumbnail.

Lillard drops bars diminishing O’Neal’s accomplishments throughout his time in the NBA, rapping, “You flexing ain’t really a thing bro/we both could be working and kinkos/and Kobe won you them rings, oh.”

This all started when Lillard appeared on the Joe Budden Podcast in early September, when the squad asked him if he thinks he’s a better rapper than Shaq. Of course, Shaq is a platinum-selling artist, but Dame gave the only answer you’re supposed to give as a rapper.

“I think I rap better than Shaq,” he proclaimed. “I’ve heard Shaq’s stuff, I think people like him as ‘Shaq.’… People wasn’t looking at it like, ‘That’s a real rapper’ it was ‘Shaq rapping.'”

After this clip was released, Shaw responded the only appropriate way: by returning to the booth and dropping a diss song about Damian Lillard, A.K.A. DAME D.O.L.L.A. In the song, Shaq begins the track with a clip of Dame on the Joe Budden Podcast before ripping the baller a new one. O’Neal goes on to remind Dame of his multiple platinum plaques, four championship rings, and overall, his massive bank account.

“MVP candidate you are not one/Platinum plaques on my wall go and get you some/Lyrically, I’m three-time Finals MVP/I can’t believe some clown is testing me.”

Which baller-turned-rapper do you think did a better job with their diss track?