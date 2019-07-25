Shaq The Mack: Shaquille O’Neal Spotted Swimming With A Sweet Thang In Spain

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 7

Shaquille O'Neal goes swimming in Formentera, Spain with new girlfriend

Source: IMP Features / SplashNews / Splash News

Shaq Spotted Romancing New Beauty On Yacht Vacation

It’s safe to say Shaq’s summer is going swimmingly! The retired NBA baller was photographed this week in Formentera de Segura Spain, yachting with friends and swimming with a beautiful new companion.

Shaquille O'Neal goes swimming in Formentera, Spain with new girlfriend

Source: IMP Features / SplashNews / Splash News

Somebody sure looks smitten! These two make a pretty cute couple. We’ll keep our comments about her age to a minimum — but if you had to guess, what do you think the point spread is on their ages?

Hit the flip for more hot pics from Shaq’s smokin’ hot summer vacay!

Shaquille O'Neal goes swimming in Formentera, Spain with new girlfriend

Source: IMP Features / SplashNews / Splash News

Her bikini bawwwwwdy is incredible

Shaquille O'Neal goes swimming in Formentera, Spain with new girlfriend

Source: IMP Features / SplashNews / Splash News

Shaquille O'Neal goes swimming in Formentera, Spain with new girlfriend

Source: IMP Features / SplashNews / Splash News

She kinda gives Shaunie vibes with her short hair and petite physique riiiiight?!

Shaquille O'Neal goes swimming in Formentera, Spain with new girlfriend

Source: IMP Features / SplashNews / Splash News

Shaquille O'Neal goes swimming in Formentera, Spain with new girlfriend

Source: IMP Features / SplashNews / Splash News

Clearly they were having a ball. Shaq has quite the personality so it should probably be no surprise his new boo stays smiling and laughing when he’s around.

Shaquille O'Neal goes swimming in Formentera, Spain with new girlfriend

Source: GTres / SplashNews / Splash News

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567
    Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Bikini Body

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.