Shaq The Mack: Shaquille O’Neal Spotted Swimming With A Sweet Thang In Spain
- By Bossip Staff
Shaq Spotted Romancing New Beauty On Yacht Vacation
It’s safe to say Shaq’s summer is going swimmingly! The retired NBA baller was photographed this week in Formentera de Segura Spain, yachting with friends and swimming with a beautiful new companion.
Somebody sure looks smitten! These two make a pretty cute couple. We’ll keep our comments about her age to a minimum — but if you had to guess, what do you think the point spread is on their ages?
Hit the flip for more hot pics from Shaq’s smokin’ hot summer vacay!
Her bikini bawwwwwdy is incredible
She kinda gives Shaunie vibes with her short hair and petite physique riiiiight?!
Clearly they were having a ball. Shaq has quite the personality so it should probably be no surprise his new boo stays smiling and laughing when he’s around.
