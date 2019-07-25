Shaq The Mack: Shaquille O’Neal Spotted Swimming With A Sweet Thang In Spain

Shaq Spotted Romancing New Beauty On Yacht Vacation

It’s safe to say Shaq’s summer is going swimmingly! The retired NBA baller was photographed this week in Formentera de Segura Spain, yachting with friends and swimming with a beautiful new companion.

Somebody sure looks smitten! These two make a pretty cute couple. We’ll keep our comments about her age to a minimum — but if you had to guess, what do you think the point spread is on their ages?

Hit the flip for more hot pics from Shaq’s smokin’ hot summer vacay!