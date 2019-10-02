RHOA’s Kenya Moore Settles $152K Tax Bill With Uncle Sam

Reality Star Accused Of Owing Money On Income From 2016

She recently announced she’s splitting from her husband after just two years of marriage.

But it looks like Kenya Moore has one less problem to worry about. She’s made a deal with the IRS to settle her tax debt to the tune of more than $150,000.

The IRS accused the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star of stiffing it out of the cash from income that she made in 2016. In total, the IRS said Moore owed $152,678 in back taxes, according to the lien, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

However, the IRS recently filed a tax release form for Moore, saying that the mom of one paid her tax debt in full over the summer. The IRS doesn’t play when it comes to collecting on taxes and will seize debtors’ assets or throw them behind bars to get paid.

Moore may have been tidying up her finances before she faces off with her estranged husband, Marc Daly, in their divorce.