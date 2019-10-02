Botham Jean’s Mother Gives Heartbreaking Victim Impact Testimony After Amber Guyger Convicted Of Murder [Video]

Botham Jean’s Mother Allison Speaks After Amber Guyger Conviction

This is the face of the pain that police all across America have caused family members and friends with their wanton disregard for Black lives.

Yesterday was bittersweet as a Dallas jury found former police officer Amber Guyger guilty of the murder of Botham Jean, but watching Jean’s mother give her victim impact testimony quickly quelled the joy of justice served.

Although it is a very somber watch, we suggest checking out Allison Jean’s testimony about her son and he meant to their family. These are the lives that police ruin due to profiling and outright racism.

God bless this woman and the entire Jean family.