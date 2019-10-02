Look Mom, I Can Leave: Twitter Has NO REMORSE For Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s “Break Up”
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Break Up
Well this was quite unexpected. TMZ has an exclusive report that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have called it quits…for now:
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are both single again — the couple is walking away from their relationship … for now, TMZ has learned.
Sources connected to the now exes say they haven’t been together publicly since his “Look Mom, I Can Fly” documentary premiered in Santa Monica on Aug. 27. They were there as a family … with baby Stormi, but since then things have cooled.
We thought they were inseparable. But you have to understand this: Travis has some sort of project coming out Friday and you know how the Jenners roll. Twitter has no remorse or sympathy. Peep the shade:
“Not y’all falling for this Kylie Travis kuwtk storyline”
“so you’re telling me kylie & travis made stormi & he got her a house full of roses for her birthday & they just… broke up?? just like that???”
“tmz: “sources connected to the now exes say they haven’t been together publicly since his look mom I can fly documentary premiered in santa monica on aug. 27. they were there as a family”
kylie & travis at look mom I can fly premiere:”
“My thoughts on Kylie & Travis – His album drops on Friday, common kris Jenner works in mysterious ways”
“me waking up to find out kylie & travis split”
“Everybody: Kylie & Travis split up
Tyga:”
Continue Slideshow
“Kylie & Travis split and all I can think about is all those freaking rose petals died for nothing 😭🌹😭🌹😭🌹😭”
“Me finding out about Kylie & Travis..”
“Kylie & travis name a better duo…oh wait”
“rude of kris jenner to leak the news of the kylie-travis breakup to tmz while i’m trying to learn federal question jurisdiction”
“Kylie & Travis splitting is the saddest thing that has happened all October”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.