Bad Bih’s Link Up… Trina Interviews Solange Knowles For L’Officiel Magazine

Solange Talks To Trina For L’Officiel Magazine

Congratulations are in order for Solange Knowles! The Houston beauty is September’s cover star for L’Officiel Magazine. She was interviewed by none other than the Diamond Princess herself – Trina for the cover story! Check out excerpts below:

Solange on creating:

“I feel my most sure and beautiful when I am creating the work. When I am thick in the midst of my own guidance…when I am creating I am using and speaking from other parts of myself. My gut, my legs, my heart, my fingers, my throat. That feels like the best me.”

Solange on her album, When I Get Home:

“I wanted to create a bit more of a world with When I Get Home. A mecca that spoke to an environment and an expression. A place that you could go sonically and visually and digitally and feel immersed in as a project about what exactly the process of home is and the feelings behind it…This album was purely about feeling.”

Solange on collaborating:

“I find out things about myself that I can’t necessarily speak to when I am collaborating. There are so many facets of who I am, and that articulation just feels so much wider and more expansive when someone helps bring something out of you that you wouldn’t normally express…it can be the most rewarding feeling ever. More importantly, I learn so damn much.”

The L’Officiel September 2019 issue directed by and featuring Solange Knowles in conversation with rap legend Trina is available on Lofficielusa.com HERE

