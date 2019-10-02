Couture Cardi: Bardi’s Been BLAZING Paris Fashion Week In Incredible Lewks [Photos]

Cardi Attends Paris Fashion Week In Couture Outfits

Cardi B is a serial Paris Fashion Week slayer and she’s showing off some amazing outfits in the Parisian streets. Bardi first served in that head to toe Richard Quinn look consisting of a belted overcoat, skirt, gloves, high boots, head wrap, and face mask.

Later Bardi rocked a purple latex Nicolas Jebran dress with a plastic part emphasizing neckline paired with some matching thigh-highs.

Cardi also wore a colorful coat, gloves and matching hat while shielding her face from the paparazzi…

but later she posed for the cameras while wearing Chanel and houndstooth in the City of Lights.

Doesn’t she look great?!

If you’re curious at to who’s behind Bardi’s Fashion Week slays, she’s being styled by Kollin Carter who’s keeping Cardi consistently stunning. He also sat frown row with the rapper during a recent runway show.

Are you feeling Cardi’s couture get-ups???

More Paris Fashion Week Cardi on the flip.