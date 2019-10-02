Caught Red Panty Handed: New Jersey Thieves Caught Stealing $4,200 Worth Of Undies From Victoria Secret [Video]

Robbers Caught Stealing 400 Pairs Of Underwear From Victoria Secret

We’re use to seeing folks rob gas stations, or sneaker stores — but it’s been a while since folks were caught swiping undies from Victoria Secret. Evesham police are on the hunt for two men and one woman who stole about 400 pairs of underwear from a Victoria’s Secret store last week. According to authorities, one acted as a lookout, the other two loaded a large blue Xios shopping bag with $4,200 in undergarments.

NBC News reports:

The New Jersey theft happened around 7:32 p.m. on Sept. 25, the police department said. The woman repeatedly reaches into a drawer underneath one of the displays and dumps handfuls of underwear into the bag. Then, before leaving, she and the first man take the underwear from the display, too. Police believe the trio also shoplifted from Victoria’s Secret stores in Yonkers and Queens, New York.

SMH, wow. Evesham police is asking anyone with information to contact them.