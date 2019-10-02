FYM?!? 46-Year-Old Tennis Umpire “Suspended” After Sexually Harassing 16-Year-Old Ballgirl [Video]

Tennis Umpire Suspended For Sexual Harassment Of Teen Ballgirl

Seriously, what the hell is wrong with some of these grown a$$ men???

A 46-year-old Italian tennis umpire has been “suspended” for making highly inappropriate sexual comments toward a 16-year-old girl during a match according to a CNN report.

Gianluca Moscarella can be seen harassing the teen girl last week at a match between Pedro Sousa and Enrico Dalla Valle in Florence.

“You are fantastic,” he could be overheard saying, according to a video circulating online. “Very sexy.” After the next set, he continues: “Are you OK? It’s hot. Are you feeling hot? Physically or emotionally? Both? You can’t handle it anymore.”

Don’t take our word for it, if you speak Italian you can watch the video below and see it for yourself.

R. Kelly’s come in all cultures and creeds.

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) said Moscarella was “immediately dismissed from the tournament when the matter was brought to light, and a full investigation has been initiated.”

Under. The. Jail.