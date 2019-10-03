Question Of The Day: Are Broke Men Really Better In Bed?

Angela Yee Questions Da Baby About “Rich N**** D***”

Da Baby visited “The Breakfast Club” this week and Angela Yee raised an interesting question about his “rich n**** d***”. She pointed out that typically men with money are lazy in the bedroom, while broken men go all out. Watch the clip below:

We do seem to think of a lot of scenarios where the man who really puts it down best might be lacking the same financial stability, while less sexually competent men might be more stable when it comes to money. Do you agree that broke men do it better? Or is Angela wrong about this one?