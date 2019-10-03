Here’s What Happened When Kylie Klapped Back At THOSE Messy Tyga Rumors

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 9

Kylie Jenner Responds To Tyga Rumors, Sparks More Chaos

Whew chillay, we can’t get enough of this deliciously messy Kylie-Travis Scott-Tyga saga that swerved even more left when Kylie DENIED rumors that she linked with her ex-boo at 2 am in a questionable “explanation” on Twitter.

And by denied, we mean cleared up that she didn’t actually go to see Tyga at the studio but coincidentally saw him there when she pulled up at 2 am.’ Uhhh yea, that’s her (very very shaky) story that stirred up all kinds of hilarious hysteria across the internet.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Kylie’s klap back on the flip.

@JeremiahTaylorr

we all know kris started the rumor sis

@hrshysqrts

How Jordyn be lookin at Trav right now

@KingJosiah54

Kylie: “Who told TMZ I had a 2am date with Tyga???”

Kris Jenner:

@OkayDev_

lol kylie said she was just dropping off some friends at the studio tyga just happend to be at…..at 2 am

@itsTodiii

“Our friendship”

@cactusjacktrav

Friendship???

    Continue Slideshow

    @juicetimmy

    Travis rn after seeing “friendship”

    @tynextjes2

    so it’s really ova.. bye

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.