Here’s What Happened When Kylie Klapped Back At THOSE Messy Tyga Rumors
Kylie Jenner Responds To Tyga Rumors, Sparks More Chaos
Whew chillay, we can’t get enough of this deliciously messy Kylie-Travis Scott-Tyga saga that swerved even more left when Kylie DENIED rumors that she linked with her ex-boo at 2 am in a questionable “explanation” on Twitter.
And by denied, we mean cleared up that she didn’t actually go to see Tyga at the studio but coincidentally saw him there when she pulled up at 2 am.’ Uhhh yea, that’s her (very very shaky) story that stirred up all kinds of hilarious hysteria across the internet.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Kylie’s klap back on the flip.
@JeremiahTaylorr
we all know kris started the rumor sis
@hrshysqrts
How Jordyn be lookin at Trav right now
@KingJosiah54
Kylie: “Who told TMZ I had a 2am date with Tyga???”
Kris Jenner:
@OkayDev_
lol kylie said she was just dropping off some friends at the studio tyga just happend to be at…..at 2 am
@itsTodiii
“Our friendship”
@cactusjacktrav
Friendship???
@juicetimmy
Travis rn after seeing “friendship”
@tynextjes2
so it’s really ova.. bye
