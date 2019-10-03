Put Sum’n On It: Soledad O’Brien Puts Her Money Where Her Mouth Is When It Comes To Trump Impeachment [Video]

Soledad O’Brien Willing To Bet Trump Will Be Impeached

Donald Trump‘s mental state is unraveling in real-time because it appears that Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s prophecy is coming to bear and the league of extraordinary Democrats is going impeach the motherf***er.

Sycophantic Republicans are doing their damnedest to convince America that there is no “there” there, but we’ve all seen the TV interviews and read the “transcript” where Trump tries to shake down the Ukrainian President for help with the 2020 election in the form of dirt on Joe Biden.

Soledad O’Brien is one who firmly believes that #45 is going under the bus and the folks at TMZ caught up with her to see exactly how deep her belief runs. Press play below to see what she had to say.

Any conservatives out there want to bet us? It will be the easiest money we ever made.