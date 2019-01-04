ImpeachTheMF: Newly Sworn-In Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Comes In Hot On Trump “We’re Gonna Impeach The M’Fer”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib Vows To “Impeach The Motherf**ker”

Yesterday was a very exciting day on Capitol Hill as a new class of Congresswomen and Congressmen removed the “elect” from their official titles after being sworn in on a variety of religious books that fully recognize their diversity.

That excitement spill over into the night when Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan told a jubilant crowd of her plans while in Washington…

The cry for impeachment set off a series of reactions from unnerved Democrats who think Rashida has too much dip on her chip, and Republicans who vow to use it as proof that Democrats are playing politics with the fate of the President.

Word got back to orange Hitler about Rep. Tlaib’s words and had this to say, on Twitter of course:

How do you impeach a president who has won perhaps the greatest election of all time, done nothing wrong (no Collusion with Russia, it was the Dems that Colluded), had the most successful first two years of any president, and is the most popular Republican in party history 93%? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2019

If Donnie thought for a second that he was about to get an apology, then he played himself.

I will always speak truth to power. #unapologeticallyMe — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 4, 2019

Always.

The #ImpeachTheMF hashtag is currently doing the Macarena on Twitter. Flip it over to see some of the best tweets.