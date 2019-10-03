Pretty Little Pregnancy: Shay Mitchell Breaks Down Over The Possibility Of Having A C-Section [Video]

Shay Mitchell Is Not Happy With The Fact That She Might Have To Get A C-Section

“I think Beyoncé had a C-section, that’s the only thing that’s making me feel better.”

Shay Mitchell is almost ready to pop, and for the last few weeks, she’s been documenting what life is really like as she gets ready to give birth for the first time. In the latest episode of her Youtube series Almost Ready, the actress enters the final stages of pregnancy and realizes that if her baby doesn’t turn, she really might need to have a C-Section.

Check out the latest episode of Almost Ready down below to see whether or not Shay can turn the baby to have a better chance at giving birth the natural way.