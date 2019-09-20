Beyoncé Unleashed A Gazillion Unseen Snaps And Last Year’s Lisa Bonet Look Has The Interwebs Exploding

Beyoncé Channels Lisa Bonet In Newly-Shared Photos, Including Pic With Twins

Beyoncé shared a ton of photos to her website, two weeks after her birthday under the title “Your B At 37,” the most popular was a Halloween snap from 2018 of her holding twins Rumi and Sir while costumed as Lisa Bonet in her heyday.

The photos had Twitter in a full tizzy, with nearly 10,000 people weighing in about why Lisa Bonet was trending and with their thoughts on Bey’s tribute, while some joke they thought Tekashi had tried to snitch on Bonet too. Check out some of the tweets below:

how beyoncé went to a WHOLE halloween party as lisa bonet in 2018 a year later we just finding out in 2019? them NDAs tight — qitc: the re-up (@quietinthec0urt) September 20, 2019

Saw Lisa Bonet trending and thought 6ix9ine snitched that she was a Nine Trey Blood but naw Beyoncé dressed up as her pic.twitter.com/73AChjaenH — Steve (@StephCurryGoat) September 20, 2019

beyoncé as lisa bonet has to be one of the best things i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/9xyQrVIq4B — ༺ 𝔞𝔩𝔢𝔵 ༻ (@PRADAVOCALS) September 20, 2019

Beyoncé, as Lisa Bonet for Halloween a whole damn year ago and we’re just seeing pictures. Damn, those NDAs must be air tight. pic.twitter.com/hdmBrqONnf — Audrey Brooks (@Mickey1Fan) September 20, 2019

Beyoncé as Lisa Bonet i’m losing it 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qV3DOs37wO — gfg (@comewhenicall) September 20, 2019

Lisa Bonet is trending because of… Queen Bey of course! How cute is this picture! #upwith6 pic.twitter.com/MNrvmXicpC — Heidi Alagha (@Heidialagha) September 20, 2019

If I open up this Lisa Bonet hashtag and find out 6ix9ine said she's a Blood too, I will lose my mind… pic.twitter.com/F08hRQVFmr — oO0Mellieo0Oo (@OMellieo) September 20, 2019

“when Lisa Bonet was Beyoncé of her day” pic.twitter.com/D2IqEsLQZS — qitc: the re-up (@quietinthec0urt) September 20, 2019

me:

“did lisa bonet have twins?” “wait! what is lisa bonet doing w bey’s—- https://t.co/drS3h6WvNx — a deadbeat cousin 💯 (@omgchante) September 20, 2019

Beyoncé as Lisa Bonet for Halloween pic.twitter.com/YucZQPFMiu — ‏ً (@Kehlanisdestiny) September 20, 2019

Saw Lisa Bonet trending. Threw a few things together for my flight out to comfort Jason Momoa in his time of need. Found out why Lisa is actually trending. Unpacked bag. Poured a cup of coffee. — Lori Sedore 🏳️‍🌈 (@LoriSedore) September 20, 2019

Beyoncé as Lisa Bonet is everything I needed but didn’t know 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Ba5nboWEZW — Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) September 20, 2019