Beyoncé Unleashed A Gazillion Unseen Snaps And Last Year’s Lisa Bonet Look Has The Interwebs Exploding
- By Bossip Staff
Beyoncé Channels Lisa Bonet In Newly-Shared Photos, Including Pic With Twins
Beyoncé shared a ton of photos to her website, two weeks after her birthday under the title “Your B At 37,” the most popular was a Halloween snap from 2018 of her holding twins Rumi and Sir while costumed as Lisa Bonet in her heyday.
The photos had Twitter in a full tizzy, with nearly 10,000 people weighing in about why Lisa Bonet was trending and with their thoughts on Bey’s tribute, while some joke they thought Tekashi had tried to snitch on Bonet too. Check out some of the tweets below:
