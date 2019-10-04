Amber Guyger Murder Trial: Black Juror Speaks On Light 10 Year Sentence, “I Can’t Give Her 28 Years…I Know People Aren’t Happy”

Jurors In Amber Guyger Murder Trial Explain Sentencing

Amber Guyger was only sentenced to ten years in prison for MURDERING Botham Jean and she likely won’t even serve that much.

The jurors who chose to give racist-a$$ Ambs a light slap on the wrist have come forward in an attempt to explain themselves.

This interview is definitely going to kick up some dust on the Twitters today. We’re actually surprised they come forward to speak. Although their identities were kept anonymous by ABC, the internet has no behavior.

Press play below to see what they had to say.

Smh.