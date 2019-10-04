Real Friends: Lil Baby Reveals Young Thug Paid Him To Leave The Hood & Start His Rap Career [Video]

Young Thug Is The Reason Lil Baby Got Into Making Music

It’s only been a little over a year since Lil Baby released his debut studio album, Harder Than Ever, in May 2018. Now, he’s taking a look back at the insane journey that has led him to where he is today in the latest issue of XXL.

In a video released by the publication, Lil Baby reveals that fellow rapper and ATLien Young Thug saw something special in him early on, which led to him offering to pay Baby whatever he would normally make from hustling just so he could get in the studio to make some music instead.

“Young Thug, he gave me all the jewels,” he explains in the video. “He literally paid me to leave the neighborhood. [He said], ‘Bruh you can rap, you got it. You could be next. You gotta leave the ‘hood… I’ma pay you to come to the studio.'”

Check out what else Lil Baby has to say about his relationship with Young Thug and his whirlwind career success down below: