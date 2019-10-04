It’s LIT? Newly Single Travis Scott Drops His New Single “Highest In The Room” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Travis Scott Drops “Highest In The Room” Music Video
Travis Scott isn’t letting a lil’ break up from stopping his roll-out. Hell, some would argue that the break-up IS the roll-out, but we digress.
Cactus Jack released his newest Texas-tuned slapper “Highest In The Room” last nigh with the accompanying music video.
Press play below to check it out.
Thoughts?
