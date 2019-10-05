Sorry To This Man: Jess Hilarious Talks Letting Kountry Wayne Smash Her To ‘Secret’ Smithereens Until There’s A Ring On Her Finger!

Jess Hilarious Clarifies Relationship Status With Kountry Wayne

Jess Hilarious is being coy about her relationship status with Kountry Wayne moving forward unless he puts a ring on it!

The social media famous comedian has been guest co-hosting on The Real all week and on Friday, the ladies got all up in her business. They asked Jess about her seemingly complicated relationship with fellow funny guy Kountry Wayne. Jess and Wayne initially made headlines together after displaying their romance online to the dismay of a woman claiming to be his wife. Since then, Jess and Wayne had claimed to split, but were they secretly still seeing each other? Short answer: yes.

But the comedic actress won’t be claiming anyone soon until she’s a wife, she says.

Jess: “Everybody know I was dating Kountry Wayne and we decided to take a break from social media because it came to be too much. He’s not married, please stop saying that! He is divorced. Tamera: Did she answer the question? Jess: Ardd ard ard! We are “single”, “together”.

Hit play to hear Jess’ elaborate on why she still considers herself single until she gets a ring on her finger.