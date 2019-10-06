Drama Pays: Travis Scott’s New Single “Highest In The Room” Breaks Spotify Streaming Record

Travis Scotts New Single “Highest In The Room” Breaks Spotify Streaming Record

Last week when news broke that Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott were “taking a break” the internet went wild with speculation that an announcement was coming. As the Twitter saying goes, “The devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder.”

News then dropped that Kylie was “spotted with Tyga” which she has since denied claiming her friend needed a ride to the studio—I’m not sure who calls their billionaire friend for a ride instead of asking them to get them an Uber but Kylie must be a great friend. (Wink, Wink)

Soon after the drama started, Travis Scott announced his second annual “Astroworld Festival” and announced the release date of his highly anticipated single “Highest In The Room.” The track hit digital streaming platforms Thursday night around 11 p.m. and has already broken records.

.@trvisXX's "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM" earns the biggest debut for a single released separate from an album in US Spotify history (3.94 million). — chart data (@chartdata) October 6, 2019

Travis racked up almost 4 million streams on Spotify alone. No word on his stats on Apple Music Or Tidal but if this is any indication drama most certainly sells.