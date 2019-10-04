Klownery Khronicles: Pettiest Reactions To Travis & Kylie’s Sorta Kinda Breakup

Stormi after she found out that Kylie and Tyga met up@KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/KUV3bzFQgN — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) October 3, 2019

Hilariously PETTY Reactions To Travis & Kylie’s Maybe Breakup

By now, you should be all caught up on Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s sorta kinda “breakup” that lead to messy Tyga rumors and a super petty meme wave across the internet.

Whether they actually broke up (or took a break), we’re still not quite sure, but it’s the latest social media obsession that gets funnier (and messier) by the day.

Kylie's nanny now that she don't have to clean up roses from the floor anymore pic.twitter.com/7WVfPQhF1i — teen mom (@kaygeetk_) October 3, 2019

Peep the pettiest reactions to Travis & Kylie’s Sorta Kinda Breakup on the flip.