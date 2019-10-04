Klownery Khronicles: Pettiest Reactions To Travis & Kylie’s Sorta Kinda Breakup

- By Bossip Staff
Hilariously PETTY Reactions To Travis & Kylie’s Maybe Breakup

By now, you should be all caught up on Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s sorta kinda “breakup” that lead to messy Tyga rumors and a super petty meme wave across the internet.

Whether they actually broke up (or took a break), we’re still not quite sure, but it’s the latest social media obsession that gets funnier (and messier) by the day.

Peep the pettiest reactions to Travis & Kylie’s Sorta Kinda Breakup on the flip.

@SaintHoax

Stormi after she found out that Kylie and Tyga met up
@KylieJenner

@kaygeetk_

Kylie’s nanny now that she don’t have to clean up roses from the floor anymore

@TriflenTara

Stormi sitting in her high chair eating her Cheerios and seeing Tyga walk out of Kylie’s bedroom

@jimmy_koski

Tyga on his way to Kylie Jenners crib after the Travis Scott news

@MominOsman1

Tyga when he got that 2 am “u up” text from Kylie

    @hansdickie

    Kris Jenner calling TMZ after tracking Kylie’s car to Tyga’s house

    @sugarbeezy

    breaks up with Travis and puts stormi’s shoes on wrong, this girl.

