Klownery Khronicles: Pettiest Reactions To Travis & Kylie’s Sorta Kinda Breakup
By now, you should be all caught up on Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s sorta kinda “breakup” that lead to messy Tyga rumors and a super petty meme wave across the internet.
Whether they actually broke up (or took a break), we’re still not quite sure, but it’s the latest social media obsession that gets funnier (and messier) by the day.
Peep the pettiest reactions to Travis & Kylie’s Sorta Kinda Breakup on the flip.
@SaintHoax
Stormi after she found out that Kylie and Tyga met up
@KylieJenner
@kaygeetk_
Kylie’s nanny now that she don’t have to clean up roses from the floor anymore
@TriflenTara
Stormi sitting in her high chair eating her Cheerios and seeing Tyga walk out of Kylie’s bedroom
@jimmy_koski
Tyga on his way to Kylie Jenners crib after the Travis Scott news
@MominOsman1
Tyga when he got that 2 am “u up” text from Kylie
@hansdickie
Kris Jenner calling TMZ after tracking Kylie’s car to Tyga’s house
@sugarbeezy
breaks up with Travis and puts stormi’s shoes on wrong, this girl.
