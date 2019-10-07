We See You, Byroooonnnnnnn: Bow Wow Attends Tyler Perry’s Star-Studded Gala, Gets Clowned Just Because
By now, everyone knows that Bow Wow is gonna Bow Wow so his attention-thirsty shenanigans at Tyler Perry’s star-studded grand opening event weren’t shocking at all.
If you didn’t know, Bow Wow played Teyana Taylor’s baby daddy in “Madea’s Big Happy Family” so him being invited to the A-list event makes sense. Well, Kinda.
What didn’t make sense, however, is Bow’s bozo behavior at the very Black and beautiful affair where he squandered a rare WIN for himself with tacky Twitter/Instagram posts that sparked yet another clowning across Twitter.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Bow Wow’s lil trip to Tyler Perry Studios on the flip.
@shadmoss
Crazy how i went from learning about the presidents in school, to actually partying with them. This was an honor. #tylerperryparty #Billclinton
@OkSoMik
The only reason Bow Wow was at that Tyler Perry party is because he live in Atlanta and they needed help cleaning up after. Like pls.
@shadmoss
Headed to Tyler Perry Party. Here comes the man in black. #inviteonly
@hernofor3
After this tyler perry party i just witnessed… pls dont include me in anything regular or basic any more. I was hanging will bill clinton. The price just just went up!
@shadmoss
So honored to be in a room with some of the worlds biggest influencers. Thank you @tylerperry for the invite truly inspiring.
@corysparks
Out of all the powerful [black] people that were at that Tyler Perry event yesterday, Bow Wow was happy to be in the room with Bill Clinton.
_Oh_Bee
Were there any pictures of Bow Wow published at Tyler’s gala? I seek clarity.
TyniLovesLife
Bow wow acting like a groupie with these posts from Tyler Perry party
