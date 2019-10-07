For The Nerds: Nostalgia-Fueled “Star Trek: Picard” Trailer Premieres At NY Comic Con [Video]

New York Comic Con 2019 - Day 3

Source: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for ReedPOP

“Star Trek: Picard” Premieres At New York Comic Con

You would have to be a nerdy “Star Trek: The Next Generation” fan to grasp just how amazing (and nostalgic) this “Star Trek: Picard” trailer (that premiered at New York Comic Con) truly is.

If not, we urge you to binge-watch the classic ’90s show on Netflix to genuinely enjoy Captain Jean-Luc Picard’s next chapter (AT 80) in space.

“Star Trek: Picard” premieres exclusively on CBS Access on January 23.

