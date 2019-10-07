Ok, Enough: Shaquille O’Neal Drops Yet Another Damian Lillard Diss Track, He’s Gotta Cut It Out

Shaq Disses Damian Lillard Again “Second Round Knockout”

Shaquille O’Neal is still waging lyrical warfare against Portland Trailblazers’ star Damian Lillard.

The two ballers have been trading bars bound with barbs for about two weeks now and at this rate, Shaq and D-Lill will be battling at All-Star Weekend in February.

If you’re into this sort of thing, press play on the audio clip below.

What’s up with all the lines about tampons and women’s anatomy?

This hot to you?