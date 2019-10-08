Still No New Music: Rihanna Releasing 500-Page Visual Autobiography

Rihanna Announces Visual Autobiography To Be Released This Month

Rihanna’s theme for 2019 has been delivering on everything–except music, apparently.

The mogul recently held the first fashion show for her unbelievably successful lingerie brand Savage X Fenty, which she partnered with Amazon to premiere. Beyond that boss move, she also shut down New York City as she hosted her annual star-studded Diamond Ball and collected a whopping $50 million dollars in capital for Fenty this summer. And she did all of that all while dodging her ex Chris Brown’s creepy, out-of-pocket Instagram comments.

Continuing the theme of blessing fans with everything but music, Rihanna just announced her latest venture: an autobiography. Of course, Rih isn’t just going to release a boring, regular ole book–her autobiography will be a visual look at her life over the years. This visual autobiography will begin shipping on October 10th and released in three different editions. As for price point, the starting price for the stunning autobiography will start at $175. Obviously pretty steep, but if we were gonna pay hundreds of dollars to look at anyone, it would be Rihanna.

The description for the upcoming autobiography states:

Rihanna invites you into her world with this stunning visual autobiography. From her Barbados childhood to her worldwide tours, from iconic fashion moments to private time with friends and family, the book showcases intimate photographs of her life as an artist, performer, designer, and entrepreneur. Many of these images have never before been published.

The three editions for her book include Rihanna: Fenty x Phaidon Edition for $175, Rihanna: Luxury Supreme for $5500 & Rihanna: Ultra Luxury Supreme limited to 10 copies for $111,000 & features a 2,000-pound custom marble stand—did we mention it’s already sold out?

The most affordable option is limited edition and features a 504-page book with 1,050 color images along with “This Sh*t Is Heavy,” a custom tabletop bookstand created in collaboration with The Haas Brothers.

With the $111,000 copy already sold out, it’s safe to say Rihanna is headed straight to the New York Times Best Sellers List.

Take a look at some of what’s featured in these books down below: