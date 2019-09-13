Shine Bright Like A… Check Out The Very Best Photos From Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball
The Best Celebrity Photos From Rihanna’s Diamond Ball
Rihanna held her 5th Annual Diamond Ball in NYC Thursday night and sparked pregnancy rumors… but sooooo many things were going on there that we wanted to share.
The prize for the most elaborate dress definitely goes to Cardi B, whose multi-tiered blush strapless gown was literally larger than life.
Megan Thee Stallion channeled Jessica Rabbit, but are you feelin’ her get up? Oh and y’all know Megan brought her boo Moneybagg Yo as her date. Hit the flip for photos of them.
Megan and Moneybagg getting it IN! The PDA was real last night.
Kehlani and YG were also feeling the romance
We need a caption for Offset’s reaction to Cardi and Slick Woods trading conversation!
Khaled and Nicole Tuck celebrated their new blessing!
Longtime off again on again couple Emily B. and Fab were at the ball
Paula Patton had her baby hairs popping.
Check out more photos below:
