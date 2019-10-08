DaBaby Goes Sneaker Shopping To Buy His Little Ones Some Swaggy Sneakers [Video]

Da Baby Takes Flight Club In Los Angeles For Some Sneaker Shopping

Up-and-coming superstar DaBaby is the latest celebrity to go Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe LaPuma.

The pair stopped by Flight Club in Los Angeles to take a look at some shoes, and while they were in the building, DaBaby talks about giving away signed sneakers to fans, his thoughts on Michael Jordan owning his hometown Hornets, and being inspired by Nipsey Hussle in his career.

Check out the video down below to hear what the rapper has to say and find out what shoes he buys for himself and for his little ones.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fbqt4mmeRHg

