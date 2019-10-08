Straaaaaait Samuels Ceremony: Safaree & Erica Mena Are Officially Married!

Erica Mena And Safaree Get Married

Things have come full circle for Erica Mena and Safaree as they’re now officially Mr. and Mrs. Samuels. The couple tied the knot Monday, October 7, in a ceremony filmed for #LHHNY season 10.

We’re SURE most of their “Love & Hip Hop” costars were in the building including Tahiry Jose who was one of Erica’s bridesmaids and was spotted at Erica’s bachelorette party getting tossed around by a stripper. She later posted a BTS video of her getting her hair and makeup done while wearing Spanx.

The bride reportedly wore a Ryan and Walter designed gown and her hubby has been seen rocking a custom crimson tux similar to the one seen in this photo.

Erica has since reposted photos from the photobooth of her wedding on her InstaStory.

Erica and Safaree first met in 2017 on the set of VH1’s “Scared Famous” and confirmed just days ago that they’re expecting their first child.

***UPDATE*** More details have been released about the Samuels’ nuptials.

TMZ reports that the couple’s rings are valued at $128,500 and they tied the knot at New Jersey’s Legacy Castle. Guests included Remy Ma, Joe Budden, Papoose, Sierra from #LHHATL and Karlie Redd.

Congrats to the Samuels!