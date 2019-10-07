Caaaakes In The Skyyyy: Tahiry Getting Tossed Around By A Massive Male Stripper At Erica Mena’s Bachelorette Party Was INSANITY

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 7

Tahiry Has Wild Time At Bachelor Party

Erica Mena is really about to get married to Safaree. No, we can’t hardly believe it either. The wedding is so close that Erica Mena is already having her bachelorette party. All our favorite reality stars were in attendance.

One person stole the show, though. That would be Tahiry who enjoyed the hell out of herself in her lingerie situation. She decided to take on the MASSIVE male stripper and ended up getting tossed around and spun like a woman half her size.

The whole situation has sparked chaos and wonderment about who this mountain of a man is. Peep the craziness.

View this post on Instagram

#tahiry enjoyed herself at #ericamena bachelorette party

A post shared by CandyLiAnn (@quickwiththetea) on

“Tahiry got flipped spun sexy as hell 😂😂”

“Usually, I’m nonchalant when it comes to male exotic dancers/performers.

Usually ✋🏽.

But I would have absolutely been Tahiry with ol’ boy as well.”

“that video of tahiry getting tossed & flipped around at erica mena bachelorette party look lit😂”

That man TOSSING Tahiry on IG. Yes.

“Y’all saw the way mans flipped Tahiry? .. Gawd”

View this post on Instagram

Labor Day memories in my @kevajswimwear out in #LA

A post shared by Tahiry Jose (@therealtahiry) on

“Tahiry looks like she had an amazing time 😭”

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.