Caaaakes In The Skyyyy: Tahiry Getting Tossed Around By A Massive Male Stripper At Erica Mena’s Bachelorette Party Was INSANITY
Erica Mena is really about to get married to Safaree. No, we can’t hardly believe it either. The wedding is so close that Erica Mena is already having her bachelorette party. All our favorite reality stars were in attendance.
One person stole the show, though. That would be Tahiry who enjoyed the hell out of herself in her lingerie situation. She decided to take on the MASSIVE male stripper and ended up getting tossed around and spun like a woman half her size.
The whole situation has sparked chaos and wonderment about who this mountain of a man is. Peep the craziness.
“Tahiry got flipped spun sexy as hell 😂😂”
“Usually, I’m nonchalant when it comes to male exotic dancers/performers.
Usually ✋🏽.
But I would have absolutely been Tahiry with ol’ boy as well.”
“that video of tahiry getting tossed & flipped around at erica mena bachelorette party look lit😂”
That man TOSSING Tahiry on IG. Yes.
“Y’all saw the way mans flipped Tahiry? .. Gawd”
“Tahiry looks like she had an amazing time 😭”
