Jason Mitchell Completes Counseling For Mental Health & Personal Development Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Jason Mitchell Completes Mental Health & Personal Development Counseling

After shockingly being accused of sexual misconduct actor Jason Mitchell is reportedly on the mend. As previously reported Mitchell was booted from Showtime’s “The Chi” as well as Netflix’s “Desperados” and UTA; management company, Authentic Talent & Literary Management for his allegedly inappropriate actions earlier this year.

Now, however, it looks like the embattled actor could be trying to piece his career back together.

TheShadeRoom reports that Jason has completed a mental health course in relation to the misconduct allegations. According to TSR who spoke with a source, Jason has worked on anger management, self-awareness, acceptance of responsibility, and purpose.

Jason has previously been defiant about the misconduct allegations and after reports surfaced that his character would be killed off “The Chi” he told fans they shouldn’t “believe what they read in the media.”

“I think it’s time to make a statement. To everyone commenting without any knowledge of what’s going please stop…and to all my supporters I appreciate you all and I’m sorry I will no longer be in (“The Chi”)..but don’t believe what you read in the media or this fake a** post,” wrote Mitchell in an IG comments section.

Are you hoping to see Jason Mitchell back on your TV screen?